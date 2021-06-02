Swiss National Bank Purchases 700 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Littelfuse worth $14,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,707 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $262.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

LFUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

