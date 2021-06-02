Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Elastic worth $15,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE ESTC opened at $118.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.80 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $176.49.
In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,007.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $1,714,921.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
