Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Old Republic International worth $14,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,673 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after buying an additional 146,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORI opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,782 shares of company stock worth $44,521. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

