Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of United States Steel worth $15,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in X. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

