Swiss National Bank Sells 5,400 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Acuity Brands worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 118.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 106,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.08.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $185.26 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.52 and a 52 week high of $194.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.