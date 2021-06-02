SYNC Network (SYNC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.17 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $31,698.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 143,319,725 coins and its circulating supply is 114,844,513 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

