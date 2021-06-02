Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Short Interest Update

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the April 29th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $253.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $176.15 and a 52-week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.