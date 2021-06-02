Syntropy (NOIA) Hits Market Cap of $110.18 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Syntropy has a total market cap of $110.18 million and $850,906.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syntropy has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00082612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00021304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.74 or 0.01034067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,645.26 or 0.09622226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00052681 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

NOIA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,538,280 coins. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

