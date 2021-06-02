Syscoin (SYS) Price Up 3.6% This Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Syscoin has a market cap of $140.86 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.62 or 0.00498363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000686 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 612,991,872 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

