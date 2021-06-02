T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,726 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 147,886 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,433,000 after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 200,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,477 shares of company stock worth $21,174,398 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.42.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.71. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.51 and a 12-month high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

