Tadpole Finance (TAD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $23,744.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.92 or 0.00034276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $23,744.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tadpole Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00069038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00283923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00186433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.36 or 0.01183974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,611.47 or 0.99763840 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00032855 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tadpole Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tadpole Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.