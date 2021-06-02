Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of TLOFF stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Talon Metals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.97.
About Talon Metals
