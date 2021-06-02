Tamar Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tamar Securities LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,378.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,203. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,253.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

