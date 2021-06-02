Tamar Securities LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 175.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 37.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.32. 130,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,287,481. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

