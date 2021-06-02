Tamar Securities LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,269 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 1.5% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,895.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD traded up $3.84 on Wednesday, hitting $165.28. 48,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,891. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

