Tamar Securities LLC Has $6.31 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Tamar Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Anthem makes up approximately 2.4% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.50.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,628 shares of company stock valued at $40,844,221. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,355. The company has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

