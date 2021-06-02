Tamar Securities LLC Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tamar Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,884 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.93. The stock had a trading volume of 50,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.31. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.