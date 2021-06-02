Tamar Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tamar Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,728,322 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $13.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $610.70. The company had a trading volume of 267,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,916,344. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.81. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.69 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

