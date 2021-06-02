Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNEYF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. 34,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,573. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.95.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

