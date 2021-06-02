Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) was up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.34 and last traded at $87.16. Approximately 2,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 751,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -182.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,933 shares of company stock worth $18,892,717 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $7,591,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

