Tardimed Sciences Llc Sells 66,285 Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) Stock

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 66,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $84,181.95. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TMBR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. 1,051,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,210,902. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.30. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

