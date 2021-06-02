Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $13,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Target by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Target by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 109,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Target by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 709,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $140,620,000 after acquiring an additional 134,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.78. The company had a trading volume of 99,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,143. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $114.81 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

