Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,708 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Target by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 109,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 709,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $140,620,000 after buying an additional 134,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $228.62. 123,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,143. The company has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $114.81 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.68.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

