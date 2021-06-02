Target (NYSE:TGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $228.84

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $228.84 and last traded at $228.68, with a volume of 96194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $227.27.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $200,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $32,231,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

