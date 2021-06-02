Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Given New $80.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TARO. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

TARO opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.93. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.80.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($1.70). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 70.43%. The company had revenue of $148.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

