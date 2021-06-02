Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) versus Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) and Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sumitomo Heavy Industries alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and Taronis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Heavy Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Taronis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Heavy Industries and Taronis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Heavy Industries 3.16% 6.78% 3.28% Taronis Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taronis Technologies has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sumitomo Heavy Industries and Taronis Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Heavy Industries $8.01 billion 0.44 $252.49 million $0.63 11.50 Taronis Technologies $9.71 million 0.52 -$15.04 million N/A N/A

Sumitomo Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Taronis Technologies.

Summary

Sumitomo Heavy Industries beats Taronis Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes. The company's Precision Machinery segment provides injection molding machines, transfer molding presses, cryocoolers, cryopumps, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, ion implanters, rolls for metal rolling, surface grinding machines, coolant systems, and extrusion coating lines. Its Construction Machinery segment offers hydraulic excavators, road machinery, crawler cranes, and foundation machines. The company's Industrial Machinery segment offers cyclotrons for positron emission tomography (PET), PET tracer production systems, proton therapy systems, vacuum coating equipment, forging presses, lifting magnets, steam turbines, process pumps, material handling systems, logistics systems, parking systems, non-destructive inspections, and forklifts. Its Ships segment provides oil tankers. The company's Environmental Facilities & Plants segment offers circulating fluidized bed boilers, rotary kiln-type recycling facilities, electrostatic precipitators, ash handling systems, evaporation and crystallization facilities, spinning machines, clean room systems, dust collectors, coke oven machines, distillation and extraction plants, reactor vessels, mixing vessels, industrial waste water treatment facilities, water and sewage treatment systems, and food and beverage manufacturing facilities. Its Others segment provides IT solutions and security services. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Taronis Technologies

Taronis Technologies, Inc., a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow System for MagneGas production, or water decontamination and sterilization. In addition, the company sells and licenses its proprietary plasma arc technology for gasification and the processing of liquid waste. It distributes and sells MagneGas fuel, and other gases and welding supplies through retail locations. The company was formerly known as MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Taronis Technologies, Inc. in January 2019. Taronis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Peoria, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.