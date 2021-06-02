Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 71,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,196,905 shares.The stock last traded at $29.75 and had previously closed at $29.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.71.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,059,426.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock valued at $39,410,054 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $47,835,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,934 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995,199 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,273,000 after purchasing an additional 794,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,095,000 after purchasing an additional 780,782 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.