Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 71,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,196,905 shares.The stock last traded at $29.75 and had previously closed at $29.91.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.
The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.71.
In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,059,426.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock valued at $39,410,054 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $47,835,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,934 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995,199 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,273,000 after purchasing an additional 794,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,095,000 after purchasing an additional 780,782 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
