TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCRR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCRR stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.06.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.