TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59,525.08

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $59,525.08 and $1,709.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.26 or 0.00639942 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,429,563 coins. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

TEAM (TokenStars) Coin Trading

