TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Up 5%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s share price shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.42. 185,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,901,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTI. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 65,489 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 178,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

