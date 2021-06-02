Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Downgraded by B. Riley

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGLS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 58,103 shares in the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 149,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 49,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at $2,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

