Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s stock price was down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.15. Approximately 1,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 294,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

TGLS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

