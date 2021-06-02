Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 41,747 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.14% of Teleflex worth $26,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $392.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

