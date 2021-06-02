Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $5.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $5.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Tellurian shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 167,996 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

In other news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,675,762.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,157. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.34.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

