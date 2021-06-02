Tellurian Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 19,107 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical volume of 10,056 call options.

TELL traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,614,846. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.47.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

TELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,675,762.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,157. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 619.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 200,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 172,735 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth approximately $9,805,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

