Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115,090 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.43% of Tennant worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tennant by 41.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tennant by 9.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TNC opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.54. Tennant has a 12-month low of $57.99 and a 12-month high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,354 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

