TenX (PAY) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.63 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, TenX has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. TenX has a market cap of $14.73 million and $2.63 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00082636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00021430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.14 or 0.01036369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,646.77 or 0.09589079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052657 BTC.

About TenX

PAY is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.