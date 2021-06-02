Terracoin One Day Volume Hits $564.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, Terracoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $672,159.48 and approximately $564.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,610.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $700.41 or 0.01862273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.38 or 0.00482268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055147 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001480 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005020 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

