TerraKRW (KRT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $49.97 million and $6,175.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00066907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.99 or 0.00290373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00186885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.01075459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,819.71 or 0.99846877 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00032487 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 56,472,815,469 coins and its circulating supply is 56,472,086,360 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.