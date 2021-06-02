Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.98

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.98 and last traded at $64.84, with a volume of 253801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.12.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after buying an additional 435,011 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

