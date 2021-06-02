Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Cap of $3.34 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $3.81 or 0.00010058 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and $140.95 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000046 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 878,123,473 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

