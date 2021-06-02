The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Up 22.6% in May

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the April 29th total of 7,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
NYSE:AES opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67. The AES has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $29.07.
The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The AES will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 18.9% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in The AES by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 138,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 13,533 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The AES by 14.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 38,357 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The AES by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after buying an additional 207,878 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The AES by 8,767.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after buying an additional 1,207,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.
The AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
