The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.745 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

The Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.99. 117,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.79.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

