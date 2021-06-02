The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$83.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNS. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $67.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.79. The company has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

