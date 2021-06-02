The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a C$84.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$77.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$91.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$83.28.

Shares of TSE BNS traded up C$1.00 on Wednesday, hitting C$81.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,015. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$53.54 and a 12-month high of C$81.93. The stock has a market cap of C$99.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

