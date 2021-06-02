The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL opened at $304.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 81.09, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.54.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,101,676 shares of company stock valued at $594,636,066. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.