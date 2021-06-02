The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $460.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report sales of $460.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $479.00 million and the lowest is $445.60 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $511.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

In related news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.15 and a beta of 0.80.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

