The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Bryan J. Salvatore Sells 5,591 Shares

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE THG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.03. The stock had a trading volume of 141,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,123. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.11.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,153 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,142,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,943,000 after acquiring an additional 57,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 974,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 954,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

