The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HNST. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Honest in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.19.

Get The Honest alerts:

Shares of HNST stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The Honest has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.