The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,698,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 371,700 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $78,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,881,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 631,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 171,291 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,348,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

